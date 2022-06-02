Mubadala buys medical schools in Brazil -report

SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - UAE's state investor Mubadala Investment Co PJSC has acquired two for-profit medical schools in Brazil, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported.

Mubadala acquired two schools in the northeastern state of Bahia, UniFTC and UnesulBahia, with around 2,000 students, the paper reported. The deal value was not disclosed, it added.

Requests for comment sent to the group that owns both schools and Mubadala were not immediately replied to.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chris Reese)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.