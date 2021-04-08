MUB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: MUB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $116.29, changing hands as high as $116.39 per share. iShares National Muni Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUB's low point in its 52 week range is $111.13 per share, with $117.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.37.

