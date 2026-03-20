MU vs. LRCX: Which Semiconductor Stock Is the Better Bet Now?

Micron Technology, Inc. MU and Lam Research Corporation LRCX are key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor ecosystem, benefiting from surging demand for data center and AI-driven computing. Micron Technology provides the advanced memory chips that store and move the massive amounts of data required for AI, while Lam Research supplies the advanced machines used to build chips, especially for newer technologies that power AI and high-performance computing.

Though the two companies are well-positioned to benefit from the surging demand for AI and high-performance computing, their financial performance, growth strategies and valuations offer different risk-reward profiles for investors considering semiconductor exposure. Let’s see which stock is a better investment option right now.

The Case for Micron Technology Stock

Micron Technology sits at the heart of several transformative tech trends. Its exposure to AI, high-performance data centers, autonomous vehicles and industrial IoT uniquely positions the company for sustainable long-term growth. As AI adoption accelerates, the demand for advanced memory solutions like DRAM and NAND is soaring. Micron Technology’s investments in next-generation DRAM and 3D NAND ensure it remains competitive in delivering the performance needed for modern computing.

The company’s diversification strategy is also yielding positive results. Micron Technology has created a more stable revenue base by shifting its focus away from the more volatile consumer electronics market and toward resilient verticals, such as automotive and enterprise IT. This balance enhances its ability to weather cyclical downturns, a critical trait in the semiconductor space.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Micron Technology’s revenues jumped 196% year over year to $23.86 billion, while non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) rose 682% to $12.20. The top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.67% and 38.57%, respectively.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Micron Technology is also riding on a strong wave in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) demand. Its HBM3E products are attracting significant interest for their superior energy efficiency and bandwidth, which are ideal for AI workloads. The company has previously stated that its supply of HBM3E and next-generation HBM4 chips for the calendar year 2026 has already been sold out.

Micron Technology is a core HBM supplier for NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 50 Blackwell GPUs, signaling deep integration in the AI supply chain. Its under-construction HBM advanced packaging facility in Singapore, set to launch this year with further expansion in 2027, underscores the company’s commitment to scaling production for AI-driven markets.

The Case for Lam Research Stock

Lam Research is capitalizing on AI trends. It builds the tools chipmakers need to manufacture next-generation semiconductors, including HBM and chips used in advanced packaging. These technologies are vital for powering AI and cloud data centers.

Lam Research’s products are not only critical but also innovative. For example, its ALTUS ALD tool uses molybdenum to improve speed and efficiency in chip production. Another product, the Aether platform, helps chipmakers achieve higher performance and density. These are essential capabilities as demand for advanced AI chips continues to increase.

In 2025, Lam Research’s revenues from advanced packaging grew significantly, and management anticipates strong 40% year-over-year growth for 2026. The industry’s migration to backside power distribution and dry-resist processing presents growth opportunities for LRCX’s cutting-edge fabrication solutions.

These trends are aiding Lam Research’s financial performance. The company has demonstrated consistent execution, maintaining quarterly revenues of more than $5 billion for the past three consecutive quarters, reflecting solid demand from leading chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung.

In the company’s last reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, total revenues rose 22% year over year to $5.34 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%, primarily driven by continued demand across the Systems and Customer Support Business Group segments. Lam Research’s non-GAAP EPS surged 39.6% year over year to $1.27 and surpassed the consensus estimate by 8.5%.

Lam Research Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lam Research Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lam Research Corporation Quote

MU vs. LRCX: Which Has the Stronger Growth Outlook?

Both companies will benefit from the surging demand for AI chips, but Micron Technology’s growth profile appears stronger in the near term. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MU’s current fiscal 2026 revenues and EPS indicates a year-over-year surge of 114.1% and 336.4%, respectively. For fiscal 2027, the top and bottom lines are projected to grow 42.6% and 51.4%, respectively.

By contrast, Lam Research’s fiscal 2026 estimates point to more modest 20.2% revenue growth and a 26.6% EPS increase. For fiscal 2027, the top and bottom lines are projected to rise 22.9% and 26.9%, respectively.

Valuation: Micron Technology Trades at a Discount

When comparing valuations, Lam Research currently trades at a higher forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 37.40 compared with Micron Technology’s 10.37. This suggests investors are paying a larger premium for LRCX stock, even though its forward earnings growth profile is significantly lower than Micron Technology’s.

MU vs. LRCX: 12-Month Forward P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comparing the two stocks’ price performance, Micron Technology has soared 369% over the past year, outperforming Lam Research’s gain of 208.5%.

MU vs. LRCX: One-Year Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: MU Is a Better Bet Now

Both Micron Technology and Lam Research are positioned to gain from AI. However, MU’s higher EPS growth projection and lower valuation P/E multiple than LRCX make it a better investment choice right now.

Currently, Micron Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), making the stock a must-pick compared with LRCX, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.