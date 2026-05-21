MU vs. AMD: Which AI Semiconductor Stock Is the Better Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. MU and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD are two of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom. While AMD powers AI systems with its EPYC server CPUs (central processing units) and Instinct GPUs (graphics processing units), MU supplies the high-bandwidth memory (HBM), DRAM and NAND storage solutions that are critical for running AI workloads.

While both companies are seeing strong momentum from AI-led semiconductor spending, their growth potential, profitability and valuation levels are beginning to diverge. Amid this scenario, investors must be wondering which semiconductor stock offers the better risk-reward opportunity in the current AI cycle.

Micron: Riding the AI Memory Supercycle

Micron Technology is currently benefiting from one of the strongest memory cycles in years, driven largely by explosive AI-related demand. The company delivered exceptional second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein revenues soared 196% year over year to $23.86 billion, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 682% to $12.20. The memory chipmaker noted record revenues across DRAM, NAND and HBM products as AI demand continues to outpace industry supply.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

A major strength for Micron Technology is its leadership in HBM4 and advanced DRAM technologies. The company has already begun volume shipments of HBM4 for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform and expects faster yield ramps than prior generations. Micron Technology also sees strong growth opportunities in AI servers, where memory content per system is increasing rapidly. During the second quarterearnings call management noted that AI and traditional server demand are both constrained by insufficient DRAM and NAND supply, creating a favorable pricing environment.

Micron Technology’s long-term prospects remain strong. The company is ramping its industry-leading 1-gamma DRAM node and G9 NAND technology, which should support margin expansion and cost efficiency over time. In addition, management expects supply-demand conditions in DRAM and NAND to remain tight beyond 2026, which could sustain elevated profitability.

The company’s diversification strategy is also yielding positive results. Micron Technology has created a more stable revenue base by shifting its focus away from the more volatile consumer electronics market and toward resilient verticals, such as automotive and enterprise IT. This balance enhances its ability to weather cyclical downturns, a critical trait in the semiconductor space.

AMD: Expanding Aggressively in AI Infrastructure

In the past few years, Advanced Micro Devices has transformed itself into a major AI infrastructure player. The company delivered impressive first-quarter 2026 results, with revenues rising 38% year over year to $10.3 billion, driven by strong data center demand. Data center revenues jumped 57% to a record $5.8 billion as EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs gained traction across cloud and enterprise customers. Non-GAAP EPS surged 43% year over year to $1.37 in the first quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

Advanced Micro Devices’ biggest advantage is its broad AI compute portfolio. The company is gaining market share in server CPUs while aggressively expanding its AI accelerator business. During the first quarterearnings call management stated that demand for Instinct GPUs continues to strengthen, with customers moving from pilot projects to large-scale production deployments. AMD also secured major partnerships with Meta and OpenAI, reinforcing its growing role in hyperscale AI infrastructure.

The company also sees a huge long-term opportunity from Agentic AI workloads. Advanced Micro Devices recently doubled its 2030 server CPU market forecast to more than $120 billion, reflecting rapidly increasing compute requirements. The company also expects server CPU revenues to grow more than 70% year over year in the second quarter of 2026.

Still, Advanced Micro Devices faces meaningful challenges. NVIDIA remains the dominant AI GPU provider, making competition intense in accelerators. AMD is also spending heavily on research & development and software development, which is pressuring operating expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses rose 42% year over year to $3.15 billion in the first quarter. Additionally, the company warned that higher memory and component costs could hurt second-half demand in the gaming and PC markets.

MU vs. AMD: Which Has the Stronger Growth Outlook?

Both companies will benefit from the surging demand for AI chips, but Micron Technology’s growth profile appears stronger in the near term. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MU’s current fiscal 2026 revenues and EPS indicates a year-over-year surge of 194.4% and 611%, respectively. For fiscal 2027, the top and bottom lines are projected to grow 60.9% and 70.2%, respectively.

By contrast, estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 point to more modest 39.1% revenue growth and a 72.7% EPS increase. For 2027, the top and bottom lines are projected to rise 41.6% and 62.4%, respectively.

Valuation Comparison: Micron Looks Far More Attractive

From a valuation standpoint, MU appears significantly more attractive than AMD right now. Micron Technology trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of just 8.25X, while Advanced Micro Devices trades at a much richer 50.07X forward earnings multiple. This suggests investors are paying a larger premium for AMD stock, even though its forward earnings growth profile is significantly lower than Micron Technology’s.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comparing both stocks’ price performance, Micron Technology has soared 155.2% year-to-date, outperforming Advanced Micro Devices’ return of 109%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: MU Is a Better Investment Choice

Both Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices are well-positioned to benefit from the expanding AI infrastructure market. AMD offers impressive long-term growth opportunities in CPUs and AI accelerators, while MU is becoming increasingly critical to the AI ecosystem through HBM, DRAM and advanced storage products.

However, Micron Technology appears to be the better investment option right now. The company is benefiting from powerful supply-demand dynamics, record profitability, strong pricing trends and accelerating AI memory demand. When combined with its much lower valuation multiple, MU provides a more compelling combination of growth potential and value for investors seeking exposure to the AI semiconductor boom.

Micron Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), making it a clear winner over Advanced Micro Devices, which has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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