$MU stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MU stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,371,982,920 of trading volume.

$MU Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MU:

$MU insiders have traded $MU stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT J DEBOER (EVP, CTO and Products Officer) sold 23,047 shares for an estimated $2,304,700

APRIL S ARNZEN (EVP and Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,890 shares for an estimated $1,859,376 .

. MICHAEL CHARLES RAY (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,050 shares for an estimated $1,305,000 .

. SANJAY MEHROTRA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $784,985 .

. SCOTT R. ALLEN (CVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,800

MARY PAT MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,808 shares for an estimated $415,712.

$MU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 938 institutional investors add shares of $MU stock to their portfolio, and 902 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MU Government Contracts

We have seen $2,185,307 of award payments to $MU over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$MU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MU stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MU in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

$MU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MU recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $125.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $112.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Matt Bryson from Wedbush set a target price of $125.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $130.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $110.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $140.0 on 12/19/2024

