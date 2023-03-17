MU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.54, changing hands as high as $57.72 per share. Micron Technology Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MU's low point in its 52 week range is $48.43 per share, with $86.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.23. The MU DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

