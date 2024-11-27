MTZ Stock Hits 52-Week High: Should You Wait for a Dip or Buy Now?

MasTec, Inc. MTZ has caught the attention of investors with its impressive performance. After hovering around $143 per share for the past six trading sessions, the stock reached a new 52-week high of $150.12 on Tuesday. It then pulled back slightly to close the trading session at $147.94, marking a 3.4% increase from the previous day's closing price of $143.07.



Shares of MTZ have gained 34.2% over the past six months, outperforming the 28.2% rise in the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. The stock has also surpassed the broader Construction sector's growth of 17.2% and the S&P 500 index’s 12.4% rally during the same period.



This Coral Gables, FL-based leading infrastructure construction company is seeing positive momentum, driven by the strong performance of the Clean Energy & Infrastructure segment, a diversified business model and recent acquisitions. Favorable macro trends, improved project efficiencies and a solid backlog are also supporting end-market growth.



The recent strong performance of MasTec has put it ahead of peers like EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, Dycom Industries, Inc. DY and Tutor Perini Corporation TPC in the past three months. During the said time frame, EME, DY and TPC shares have rallied 30.7%, 1.3% and 31.9%, respectively.



Apart from company-specific tailwinds, broader macroeconomic trends present a supportive backdrop for the company’s operations. The consumer confidence index increased to 111.7 in November, marking a 16-month high, driven by optimism about the labor market and lower inflation expectations. These improvements indicate a favorable economic environment that aligns with growth opportunities in the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Fundamentals Driving MTZ Stock’s Growth

Diversified Business Model Supports Strong Demand: MasTec’s diversified business model, coupled with strong market demand, positions the company well for continued growth across its key segments. The company benefits from a solid backlog, driven by increasing customer demand for services in areas such as Clean Energy & Infrastructure, Power Delivery, and Communications. As projects continue to grow in size, scope and complexity, MasTec’s ability to provide comprehensive, reliable solutions makes it an essential partner for customers.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, MTZ reported an 18-month backlog of $13.86 billion, reflecting a 3.9% sequential increase and 11% year-over-year growth. This record backlog provides strong momentum as the company heads into 2025, ensuring visibility into the projects that will contribute to its performance in the coming year and beyond.



Solid Momentum in Communications Market: The Communications segment of MasTec continues to experience strong growth, driven by expanding market opportunities and increased demand for advanced network infrastructure. It registered third-quarter revenue growth in the double digits year over year and sequentially, marking the segment’s highest revenues in history.



On the wireless side, MasTec's market share expansion with AT&T, coupled with the ongoing Nokia Ericsson swap-out, is progressing as expected. MTZ continues to see incredibly strong demand in the wireline segment. Despite some short-term delays, the impacts of Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funding, combined with the growing demand for fiber driven by artificial intelligence and data centers, are expected to catalyze substantial growth.



Additionally, MasTec secured a major fiber program build from Lumen Technologies. This multi-state award involves more than 8,000 miles of fiber aimed at expanding high-capacity network infrastructure, enhancing connectivity and meeting the demand for reliable, advanced digital networks. This underscores the company’s continued success in capitalizing on the expansion of digital infrastructure.



Strong Cash Flow & Efficient Capital Allocation: MasTec has demonstrated strong financial discipline, prioritizing cash flow generation and efficient capital allocation. The company has been committed to deleveraging following its acquisition in 2022, repaying more than $900 million of debt through the third quarter of 2024. The company’s strong cash flow conversion has also been a highlight, with approximately 85% of adjusted EBITDA being converted into cash flow during this period. MasTec expects year-end leverage to be in the low 2X range, further enhancing its financial flexibility and overall financial position.



In the first nine months of 2024, MasTec generated $649.9 million in net cash from operating activities compared with $196.6 million in the prior-year period, exceeding previous full-year expectations. While some working capital investment is anticipated in the fourth quarter, MasTec is on track to achieve its full-year cash flow target of $700 million.



Solid Outlook for 2025: MasTec remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, driven by favorable macroeconomic trends, operational efficiencies and a strong project mix. The company is well-positioned to build on its proven performance, with a double-digit revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% from 2007 to 2024, and an adjusted EBITDA CAGR of 18% for the same period, based on its 2024 expectations.



For 2025, the company anticipates continued growth across its key segments, including communications, power delivery and clean energy. MasTec expects double-digit revenue growth in these areas, with improved margins from that reported in 2024. In power delivery, the company expects strong revenue growth as large transmission projects ramp up. These positive trends are expected to continue not only in 2025 but also beyond, supporting the company’s long-term growth prospects.

Upward Estimate Revisions for MTZ



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ’s 2024 earnings has trended upward in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates growth of 84.3% from a year ago. The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings has also moved up over said time frame, indicating 45.5% year-over-year growth.

MTZ Trading at a Premium

As MasTec has outperformed the industry in the past six months, its valuation looks a bit stretched compared with the industry average. Looking at the company’s forward 12-month Price/Earnings ratio (P/E F12M), it is currently overvalued compared with the industry, as shown in the chart below. A high valuation raises concerns about the sustainability of its current price if the company's future performance does not meet investors’ expectations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Our Thoughts

Despite its high valuation, MasTec stock is a compelling investment opportunity due to its strong financials, solid growth trajectory and proven performance. With strong momentum in key markets such as Clean Energy & Infrastructure, Power Delivery, and Communications, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on increasing market demand and expanding opportunities.



Additionally, MasTec’s significant project backlog and disciplined approach to capital allocation support the likeability of continued growth and profitability. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s ability to generate a strong cash flow, coupled with its efficient deleveraging efforts and strategic investments, positions it for sustained growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

