MTZ Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Infrastructure Demand Trends

MasTec’s MTZ second-quarterearnings callcentered on management’s view that the company is entering a prolonged infrastructure investment cycle driven by data centers, power demand, grid modernization and energy infrastructure needs.

Executives highlighted record backlog growth, the acquisition of The Superior Group and expanding exposure to mission-critical infrastructure markets as key factors shaping the company’s long-term outlook.

MasTec reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.22, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19. Revenues totaled $4.37 billion, also exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.30 billion.

MasTec, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MasTec, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MasTec, Inc. Quote

MasTec Sees Early Stages of Infrastructure Cycle

Chief executive officer Jose Mas said the company believes it is in the early stages of a major infrastructure investment cycle supported by artificial intelligence, data centers, grid reliability, energy demand and connectivity spending.

He emphasized that these trends are creating long-term opportunities across multiple business segments and strengthening customer demand.

Management also noted that the company’s visibility extends beyond its reported backlog, particularly in mission-critical infrastructure markets.

MTZ Raises Full-Year 2026 Guidance

Management increased its 2026 financial outlook after delivering record second-quarter results and completing the acquisition of The Superior Group.

MasTec now expects full-year revenues of $18.2 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $9.30.

Executives said the updated forecast reflects strong execution, favorable demand trends and growing contributions from large infrastructure projects.

Superior Acquisition Expands Data Center Reach

Mas highlighted the recent acquisition of The Superior Group as a significant strategic development.

The company described Superior as a leading North American electrical contractor with approximately 3,000 employees and strong expertise in data center infrastructure.

Management said the transaction broadens MasTec’s service offerings and enhances its ability to deliver integrated infrastructure solutions for customers across several end markets.

MTZ Backlog Climbs to Record Levels

MasTec ended the quarter with a record 18-month backlog of $21.4 billion, representing a 30% increase from the prior year and a sequential increase from the first quarter.

Management pointed to significant growth in the Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment as a major contributor to backlog expansion.

Executives also emphasized that a substantial portion of recent backlog additions is expected to support future periods rather than contribute materially to 2026 revenue.

Communications Segment Faces Near-Term Pressure

During the call, management addressed questions regarding the Communications segment, where revenue grew modestly while profitability declined year over year.

Executives attributed the softer environment primarily to project timing and customer spending patterns rather than a deterioration in underlying demand.

Management maintained that long-term communications infrastructure investment remains supported by network upgrades and connectivity requirements.

Power and Energy Markets Drive Growth

Chief Financial Officer Paul DiMarco highlighted strong execution in Power Delivery, where revenue increased to approximately $1.25 billion and EBITDA margins exceeded 9%.

Management also pointed to growing demand for natural gas infrastructure as customers commit to future energy needs tied to power generation and data center development.

The company said current pipeline constraints and increasing energy demand are improving long-term prospects for the Pipeline Infrastructure business.

MTZ Focuses on Mission-Critical Infrastructure

Executives repeatedly emphasized the company’s growing exposure to mission-critical infrastructure opportunities.

Management noted that the combination of Superior and prior data center awards has expanded MasTec’s position in this market and strengthened future growth potential.

The company also indicated that only a modest portion of recent mission-critical project wins contributes to 2026 revenue, leaving a larger contribution expected in future years.

Management Emphasizes Execution and Visibility

The overarching theme of the call was management’s confidence in the durability of infrastructure demand across its end markets.

Executives pointed to record revenue, profitability and backlog levels as evidence of strong execution across the business.

Management believes the company is well positioned to benefit from sustained investment in power, energy, connectivity and data center infrastructure over the coming years.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores

MTZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Under the Zacks methodology, earnings estimate revisions remain the primary factor influencing the ranking system and are considered a key driver of stock performance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock also holds a Growth Score of A, reflecting its strong growth characteristics. In addition, MTZ has a VGM Score of A, a composite metric that combines Value, Growth and Momentum factors into a single score designed to identify stocks with balanced investment attributes.

According to Zacks, Style Scores are intended to complement the Zacks Rank rather than replace it. Investors often use Growth, Value, Momentum and VGM scores alongside the Zacks Rank when evaluating investment opportunities.

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