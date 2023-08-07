MTZ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.91, changing hands as low as $95.61 per share. MasTec Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $62.3561 per share, with $123.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.25.

