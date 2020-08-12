MTZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.84, changing hands as high as $49.86 per share. MasTec Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $22.51 per share, with $73.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.00.

