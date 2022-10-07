MTY Food Q3 Profit Down, Normalized Adj. EBITDA Rises

(RTTNews) - MTY Food Group Inc (MTY.TO), a quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurant operator, reported Friday that its third-quarter net income attributable to owners reached C$22.44 million or C$0.92 per share, down from last year's C$24.34 million or C$0.98 per share.

Normalized adjusted EBITDA, which excludes C$1.7 million in acquisition-related expenses, improved 2 percent year-over-year to C$50.6 million.

Company revenue improved 14 percent to C$171.54 million from last year's C$150.80 million.

System sales increased 9 percent year-over-year to C$1.1 billion mainly due to the momentum in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

