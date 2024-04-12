News & Insights

Markets

MTY Food Q1 Net Income Declines

April 12, 2024 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) reported that its first-quarter net income to owners decreased by 6% at C$17.3 million, or C$0.71 per share compared to C$18.4 million, or C$0.75 per share, last year. First-quarter revenue declined to C$278.64 million from C$286.00 million, last year.

MTY declared a quarterly dividend payment of C$0.28 per common share. The dividend will be paid on May 15, 2024 to shareholders registered in the company's records at the end of the business day on May 3, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.