MTY Food Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) reported that its first-quarter net income to owners decreased by 6% at C$17.3 million, or C$0.71 per share compared to C$18.4 million, or C$0.75 per share, last year. First-quarter revenue declined to C$278.64 million from C$286.00 million, last year.

MTY declared a quarterly dividend payment of C$0.28 per common share. The dividend will be paid on May 15, 2024 to shareholders registered in the company's records at the end of the business day on May 3, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.