MTY Food Group Q3 Profit, Revenue Decline

October 11, 2024 — 07:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO), a Canadian franchisor and operator of casual dining, fast casual, and quick service restaurants, Friday reported net profit of $34.89 million or $1.46 per share for the third quarter, lower than $38.89 million or $1.59 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily on lower revenue.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or adjusted EBITDA declined to $71.78 million from $72.87 million last year.

Excluding one-time items, normalized adjusted EBITDA was 71.9 million, down from 72.93 million a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter decreased to $292.75 million from $298.08 million in the previous year.

The company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, to be paid on November 15 to shareholders of record on November 5.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
