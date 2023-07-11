MTY Food Group Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) reported second quarter net income attributable to owners of C$30.4 million, or C$1.24 per share, compared to C$28.6 million, or C$1.17 per share, a year ago. Normalized adjusted EBITDA increased 57% to C$74.6 million.

Revenue increased to C$305.22 million from C$162.52 million, last year. The company noted that its same-store sales were positive in all geographical segments compared to last year.

The company said, as at May 31, 2023, 90% of the network was comprised of quick service restaurant and fast casual locations, and 97% of its locations were franchised.

