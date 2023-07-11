News & Insights

Markets

MTY Food Group Q2 Net Income Rises

July 11, 2023 — 06:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) reported second quarter net income attributable to owners of C$30.4 million, or C$1.24 per share, compared to C$28.6 million, or C$1.17 per share, a year ago. Normalized adjusted EBITDA increased 57% to C$74.6 million.

Revenue increased to C$305.22 million from C$162.52 million, last year. The company noted that its same-store sales were positive in all geographical segments compared to last year.

The company said, as at May 31, 2023, 90% of the network was comprised of quick service restaurant and fast casual locations, and 97% of its locations were franchised.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.