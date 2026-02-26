MTY Food Group (MTYFF) Price Target Increased by 12.40% to 36.66

The average one-year price target for MTY Food Group (OTCPK:MTYFF) has been revised to $36.66 / share. This is an increase of 12.40% from the prior estimate of $32.62 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $34.52 to a high of $39.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.67% from the latest reported closing price of $32.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in MTY Food Group. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 17.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTYFF is 0.03%, an increase of 12.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.36% to 2,077K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 981K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTYFF by 17.72% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 180K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTYFF by 17.34% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 166K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTYFF by 2.48% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 119K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 15.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTYFF by 0.80% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 118K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

