MTY Food Group (MTYFF) Declares $0.25 Dividend

MTY Food Group said on April 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 3, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $40.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.45%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in MTY Food Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTYFF is 0.03%, a decrease of 6.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 537K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.44% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for MTY Food Group is $53.60. The forecasts range from a low of $47.72 to a high of $64.12. The average price target represents an increase of 31.44% from its latest reported closing price of $40.78.

The projected annual revenue for MTY Food Group is $694MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 54K shares. No change in the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 4K shares.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR International Small Cap ETF holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTYFF by 10.10% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

