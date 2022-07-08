MTY Food Group Inc Q2 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - MTY Food Group Inc (MTY.TO) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$28.61 million, or C$1.17 per share. This compares with C$23.02 million, or C$0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.6% to C$162.51 million from C$135.85 million last year.

MTY Food Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$28.61 Mln. vs. C$23.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.17 vs. C$0.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$0.96 -Revenue (Q2): C$162.51 Mln vs. C$135.85 Mln last year.

