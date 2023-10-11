MTY Food Group Inc Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - MTY Food Group Inc (MTY.TO) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $38.892 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $22.435 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 73.8% to $298.080 million from $171.540 million last year.

MTY Food Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

