MTY Food Group Inc Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - MTY Food Group Inc (MTY.TO) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $18.387 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $16.637 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 103.6% to $286.003 million from $140.494 million last year.

MTY Food Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $18.387 Mln. vs. $16.637 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.75 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $286.003 Mln vs. $140.494 Mln last year.

