MTY Food Group Inc Announces Drop In Q2 Bottom Line, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MTY Food Group Inc (MTY.TO) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$27.278 million, or C$1.13 per share. This compares with C$30.359 million, or C$1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to C$303.739 million from C$305.219 million last year.

MTY Food Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$27.278 Mln. vs. C$30.359 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.13 vs. C$1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$303.739 Mln vs. C$305.219 Mln last year.

