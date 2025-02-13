$MTW stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MTW stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,833,253 of trading volume.

$MTW Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MTW:

$MTW insiders have traded $MTW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN P REGAN (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $10,633

JAMES STEELE COOK (EVP, Human Resources) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $8,900

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MTW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $MTW stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MTW Government Contracts

We have seen $664,714 of award payments to $MTW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $MTW on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.