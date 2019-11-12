MTV owner CBS misses quarterly revenue estimates

US Markets

CBS Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, sending its shares down nearly 2% in premarket trading.

The media company reported a net earnings of $319 million, or 85 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $488 million or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

The owner of popular television channels such as Nickelodeon and MTV posted a 1% rise in revenue to $3.30 billion, but missed analysts' average estimate of $3.36 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

