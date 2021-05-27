MTUM, PBS: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, which added 20,850,000 units, or a 24.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of MTUM, in morning trading today Tesla is up about 1.2%, and Paypal Holdings is lower by about 0.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco Dynamic Media ETF, which added 540,000 units, for a 38.3% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of PBS, in morning trading today Facebook is up about 0.4%, and Alphabet is lower by about 0.2%.

