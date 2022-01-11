MTUM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (Symbol: MTUM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $176.89, changing hands as high as $177.05 per share. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTUM's low point in its 52 week range is $147.68 per share, with $194.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $176.84.

