MTU: BlackRock exceeds 10% threshold, seeks further voting rights

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

August 02, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by Reuters

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Asset management giant BlackRock BLK.N has informed Germany's MTU Aero Engines MTXGn.DE of its intentions after it crossed the 10% threshold with its stakeholding in the company, the German firm said on Wednesday.

BlackRock said it plans to acquire further voting rights within the next 12 months by means of a purchase or by any other means, and that it intends to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of executive and supervisory board members, MTU said in a regulatory statement.

BlackRock does not intend to achieve a material change in MTU's capital structure, MTU added.

When an investor passes the 10% threshold, it is obligated to state its intentions under German securities law.

