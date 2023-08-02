MTU: BlackRock exceeds 10% threshold, seeks further voting rights

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Asset management giant BlackRock BLK.N has informed Germany's MTU Aero Engines MTXGn.DE of its intentions after it crossed the 10% threshold with its stakeholding in the company, the German firm said on Wednesday.

BlackRock said it plans to acquire further voting rights within the next 12 months by means of a purchase or by any other means, and that it intends to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of executive and supervisory board members, MTU said in a regulatory statement.

BlackRock does not intend to achieve a material change in MTU's capital structure, MTU added.

When an investor passes the 10% threshold, it is obligated to state its intentions under German securities law.

(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.