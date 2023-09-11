News & Insights

Companies
RTX

MTU sees billion-euro hit to earnings on turbofan woes

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

September 11, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Anna Mackenzie for Reuters ->

Adds details and background

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Problems with the turbofan engines at U.S. partner Pratt & Whitney led MTU Aero Engines MTXGn.DE to issue a profit warning on Monday, with measures to rectify the issue expected to deal a billion-euro blow to the German company's earnings.

MTU said an expanded inspection of the geared turbofan engines at Pratt & Whitney could result in a hit to revenue and reported EBIT of around 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) in the current financial year.

"It is not possible at this stage to make a precise assessment of the impact on MTU's forecast for the current financial year," MTU said in a statement.

The company added that the associated liquidity impact was expected to occur in particular in the years 2024 to 2026.

Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of RTX Corp RTX.N, had previously identified a "rare condition" in powdered metal used to manufacture certain engine parts, meaning that 600 to 700 engines would be removed for workshop visit in the coming years.

MTU has an 18% share in the geared turbofan engines, which power Airbus' AIR.PA A320neo family of aircraft.

Earlier Monday, the U.S. company said it expected a financial burden of $3-3.5 billion as a result of the problems.

Shares in MTU were down 8.9% at 1400 GMT.

($1 = 0.9321 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Mackenzie, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine and David Evans)

((anna.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTX
AIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.