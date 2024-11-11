MTU Aero Engines upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs upgraded MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY) to Buy from Neutral with a EUR 400 price target The analyst sees a “firm path” for the company to grow returns and inflect cash flow in the medium term, which Goldman believes remains underappreciated.

