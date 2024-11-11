MTU Aero Engines upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs upgraded MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY) to Buy from Neutral with a EUR 400 price target The analyst sees a “firm path” for the company to grow returns and inflect cash flow in the medium term, which Goldman believes remains underappreciated.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MTUAY:
- MTU Aero Engines price target raised to EUR 340 from EUR 295 at Barclays
- MTU Aero Engines price target raised to EUR 350 from EUR 270 at Berenberg
- MTU Aero Engines price target raised to EUR 390 from EUR 370 at JPMorgan
- MTU Aero Engines price target raised to EUR 370 from EUR 325 at JPMorgan
- MTU Aero Engines downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.