MTU Aero Engines To Reduce Personnel Capacity - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY.PK) said the company plans to reduce personnel capacity by 10% to 15% by the end of 2021. The company noted that it is not interested in operational layoffs or social severance plans. MTU Aero Engines will be relying on individual agreements such as partial retirement, early retirement and other options.

For 2020, MTU Aero Engines projects revenues of between 4 billion euros and 4.4 billion euros and an adjusted EBIT margin of between nine and ten percent. The company said its adjusted net income is likely to develop in line with its operating profit.

