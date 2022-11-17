MTU Aero Engines to aim for 6.4-6.6 billion euro revenue in 2023

Nov 17 (Reuters) - MTU Aero engines MTXGn.DE aims to achieve a revenue in the range of 6.4 to 6.6 billion euros ($6.61 billion - $6.82 billion) in 2023, the firm announced on Thursday at its capital markets day.

The German aircraft engine maker also targets an EBIT margin within the low 20% range in 2023.

The Berlin-based company also confirmed its earnings objectives for 2024 to surpass pre-crisis levels, as well as the one for 2025 to reach the billion euro mark.

($1 = 0.9678 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba and Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com; ozan.ergenay@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.