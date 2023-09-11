MTU Aero Engines Sees EUR 1 Bln Hit On Pratt & Whitney Engine Issue

(RTTNews) - MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY.PK) said an expanded inspection of Pratt & Whitney's turbofans could result in a reduction in revenues and reported EBIT of around 1 billion euros in the current financial year. The associated liquidity impact would be expected to occur in particular in the subsequent years 2024 to 2026.

According to information released by Pratt & Whitney, the ongoing geared turbofan inspection program will result in 600 to 700 additional shop visits for PW1100G-JM engines in the coming years and an average of 350 aircraft on ground in the period 2024 to 2026.

The U.S. engine manufacturer expects its 51 percent program share to result in a financial burden of $3 billion to $3.5 billion in the coming years.

