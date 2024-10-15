News & Insights

MTU Aero Engines Raises FY24 Earnings Guidance

October 15, 2024

(RTTNews) - MTU Aero Engines AG reported that, in the first nine months of 2024, it preliminarily generated adjusted revenue of 5.29 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT was 744 million euros as per September 2024 and the adjusted EBIT margin was 14.0%.

Based on preliminary figures for the first nine months of 2024, MTU Aero Engines AG increased earnings guidance for fiscal 2024. The company now expects an adjusted EBIT of slightly over one billion euros. Until now, MTU expected an adjusted EBIT of between 0.95 and 0.98 billion euros. Revenue and free cash flow guidance remains unchanged.

