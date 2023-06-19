News & Insights

MTU Aero Engines raises 2023 earnings outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

June 19, 2023 — 02:10 am EDT

Written by Anna Mackenzie for Reuters ->

June 19 (Reuters) - MTU Aero Engines AG MTXGn.DE on Monday raised its earnings forecast for 2023, citing "expectations regarding future business development".

The German aircraft engine maker said it now expects adjusted EBIT to exceed 800 million euros ($874.96 million) this year.

($1 = 0.9143 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Mackenzie Editing by Miranda Murray)

((anna.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com;))

