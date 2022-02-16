MTU Aero Engines Q4 Profit Soars, Sees Growth In FY22; Lifts Dividend; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - German aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income surged to 41 million euros from last year's 6 million euros.

Earnings per share were 0.67 euro, up from 0.05 euro a year ago.

Adjusted net income was 122 million euros, compared to 75 million euros last year. Adjusted EBIT grew to 161 million euros from prior year's 105 million euros.

Revenue increased to 1.18 billion euros from last year's 1.02 billion euros.

At the end of 2021, MTU's order backlog amounted to 22.2 billion euros, compared to 18.6 billion euros at year-end 2020.

Further, the company plans to propose a dividend of 2.10 euros per share, higher than 1.25 euros per share last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, MTU projects a revenue range of between 5.2 billion euros and 5.4 billion euros, higher than 4.19 billion euros generated a year ago.

The company expects growth in adjusted EBIT to be in the mid-twenties percentage range in 2022. Adjusted net income should increase in line with the operating profit.

In Germany, MTU Aero Engines shares were trading at 205.80 euros, up 2.6 percent.

