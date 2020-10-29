MTU Aero Engines Q3 Results Down; Now Sees FY Adj. Margin At Upper End Of View; Cuts Revenue View

(RTTNews) - German aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income plunged to 16 million euros from 125.5 million euros last year.

Earnings per share were 0.28 euro, down from 2.41 euros last year.

Adjusted net income was 57.9 million euros, compared to 130.7 million euros last year. Adjusted EBIT was 86.6 million euros, compared to 192.5 million euros in the prior year.

Adjusted EBIT margin was 9.5 percent, down from 16.6 percent a year ago.

Revenue fell to 907.8 million euros from 1.16 billion euros last year.

The order backlog at the end of the quarter was 18.8 billion euros, compared to 19.8 billion euros, as of December 31, 2019.

Looking ahead, Reiner Winkler, CEO of MTU Aero Engines said, "We now assume that revenue for the year will be between €4 and €4.2 billion. Our adjusted EBIT margin is likely to be around 10 percent, which is at the upper end of the range forecast to date."

At the end of July, MTU forecast a broader revenue range of 4 billion euros to 4.4 billion euros and assumed an adjusted EBIT margin of between 9 percent and 10 percent. The company expects adjusted net income to develop in line with adjusted EBIT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.