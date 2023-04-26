News & Insights

MTU Aero Engines Q1 Net Income Rises, Revenue Up 31%; Confirms 2023 Guidance

(RTTNews) - MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) reported that its first-quarter net income increased to 134 million euros from 53 million euros, prior year. Basic earnings per share was 2.47 euros compared to 0.99 euros. Adjusted net income increased 70% to 157 million euros. The adjusted EBIT margin rose to 13.7% from 11.1%.

First quarter revenue increased by 31% to 1.54 billion euros in the first quarter of 2023 from 1.18 billion euros, a year ago.

Lars Wagner, CEO of MTU Aero Engines AG. "The strong demand in the first quarter gives us confidence and supports our growth track. In view of the ongoing supply chain uncertainties, we are retaining our guidance for the full year."

MTU confirmed its guidance for fiscal 2023. The company expects revenue to be between 6.1 and 6.3 billion euros at year-end. The adjusted EBIT margin is projected to remain stable in 2023.

