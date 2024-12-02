MTU Aero Engines price target raised to EUR 405 from EUR 390 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst David Perry raised the firm’s price target on MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY) to EUR 405 from EUR 390 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

