MTU Aero Engines price target raised to EUR 400 from EUR 380 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY) to EUR 400 from EUR 380 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company will release its fiscal 2025 guidance on November 29 and Jefferies expect sales and EBIT to be guided up 15%, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.