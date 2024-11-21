MTU Aero Engines price target raised to EUR 400 from EUR 380 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY) to EUR 400 from EUR 380 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company will release its fiscal 2025 guidance on November 29 and Jefferies expect sales and EBIT to be guided up 15%, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

