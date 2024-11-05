MTU Aero Engines price target raised to EUR 340 from EUR 295 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY) to EUR 340 from EUR 295 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
