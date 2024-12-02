MTU Aero Engines price target raised to EUR 329 from EUR 308 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY) to EUR 329 from EUR 308 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
