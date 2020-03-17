MTU Aero Engines postpones AGM, suspends dividend

MUNICH, March 17 (Reuters) - German engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines MTXGn.DE said on Tuesday it would postpone its annual general meeting and suspend its dividend for the time being.

After a supervisory board meeting, the AGM scheduled for May 7 would now not take place "due to the very unclear situation at present," MTU Chief Executive Reiner Winkler said in a statement.

A month ago, MTU had proposed raising the 2019 dividend by a fifth to 3.4 euros per share. Not paying the dividend will save MTU 180 million euros ($200 million). A new AGM date had not yet been determined, but it must be held by the end of August.

($1 = 0.8999 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Vera Eckert, editing by Alexander Smith)

