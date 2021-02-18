MTU Aero Engines not yet invited for Rolls-Royce' ITP auction -CEO

BERLIN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - MTU Aero Engines MTXGn.DE has not yet been invited by Rolls-Royce RR.L to take part in the bidding process for the British group's Spain-based ITP Aero unit, MTU's chief executive said on Thursday.

Rolls-Royce in late 2020 kicked off an initiative to raise 2 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) from disposals to recover from the pandemic, which is weighing its business.

ITP is expected to fetch an enterprise value of about 1.5 billion euros ($1.81 billion) and the auction was scheduled to start in January, people familiar with the matter had said.

MTU's shares were down 4% in early trading, after the company reported 2020 results and gave a muted outlook for 2021.

($1 = 0.8302 euros)

($1 = 0.7205 pounds)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Arno Schuetze Writing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.