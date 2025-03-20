Is MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MTU Aero Engines AG is one of 51 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MTU Aero Engines AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTUAY's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MTUAY has gained about 13.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 4.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that MTU Aero Engines AG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Triumph Group (TGI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 36.2%.

Over the past three months, Triumph Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, MTU Aero Engines AG is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #135 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.3% so far this year, meaning that MTUAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Triumph Group falls under the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #29. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.3%.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on MTU Aero Engines AG and Triumph Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

