News & Insights

Stocks
MTUAF

MTU Aero Engines (MTUAF) Price Target Increased by 5.02% to 248.42

February 24, 2024 — 05:05 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for MTU Aero Engines (OTCPK:MTUAF) has been revised to 248.42 / share. This is an increase of 5.02% from the prior estimate of 236.55 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 147.29 to a high of 319.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.73% from the latest reported closing price of 237.20 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MTUAF / MTU Aero Engines AG Shares Held by Institutions

Pacer Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTUAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.