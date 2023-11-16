News & Insights

MTU Aero Engines Gets Orders Over Half A Billion Dollars At Dubai Airshow

November 16, 2023 — 11:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - German aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines AG have received over half a billion dollars at the Dubai Airshow.

"The very pleasing order intake not only proves that aviation is a growth market, but also clearly shows that the widebody segment is becoming increasingly attractive again," says Chief Program Officer Michael Schreyogg.

According to the statement, the largest order was placed by Emirates, which ordered 202 GE9X engines for its Boeing 777X aircraft. MTU holds a four percent share in the GE9X and is responsible for the turbine center frame.

TAAG Angola Airlines has ordered nine GEnx-1B engines for its Boeing 787 Dreamliner, while Royal Air Maroc have ordered four. MTU contributes the turbine center frame to the GEnx and holds a 6.5 percent share.

