MTU Aero Engines FY Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - German aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) reported Thursday that its net income for the full year rose 7.7 percent to 488.4 million euros, while adjusted net income grew 12.2 percent to 537.6 million euros.

EBIT, on an adjusted basis, rose more than 12 percent to 756.9 million euros in the year, and adjusted EBIT margin was 16.4 percent versus 14.7 percent last year.

The Group's revenues for the year edged up 1.3 percent to 4.628 billion euros.

In addition, MTU said "it propose to the Annual General Meeting a resolution to pay a dividend of €3.40 per share."

In the fourth quarter, the Group reported net income of 133.6 million, on revenues of 1.224 billion euros.

