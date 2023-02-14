MTU Aero Engines cuts 2023 revenue outlook

Adds details, share move

Feb 14 (Reuters) - German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines MTXGn.DE on Tuesday cut its 2023 revenue outlook, citing a change in the company's assumption on the U.S. dollar exchange rate.

The company, which processes a large part of its revenue in dollars, now forecasts revenue to come in a range of 6.1 to 6.3 billion euros in the current full year, compared with a previously expected 6.4 to 6.6 billion euros.

MTU's forecast is now based on a U.S. dollar/euro exchange rate of 1.10 per euro against previous assumption of 1.05, it said.

It specified its earnings forecast, now expecting a stable margin on adjusted core profit (EBIT) in 2023, compared to a previous forecast of an increase in adjusted EBIT in the low twenty-percent range.

Adjusted operating profit in 2022 rose by 40% to 655 million euros, above the 633 million euros estimated on average by analysts in a company-provided poll, while adjusted EBIT margin increased to 12.3% from 11.2% in 2021.

Full-year revenue came in at 5.33 billion euros, slightly below analysts' estimates of 5.41 billion euros, as supply chain volatility weighed on revenues in both the commercial and maintenance business, MTU said.

The company also detailed its 2025 targets, aiming at revenue of 8 billion and earnings of 1 billion euros against its former goal of earnings reaching the billion-euro mark in the period.

Shares were down 1.6% in early Frankfurt trade.

