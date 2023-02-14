MTU Aero Engines cuts 2023 revenue outlook

Feb 14 (Reuters) - German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines MTXGn.DE on Tuesday cut its 2023 revenue outlook, citing a change in the company's assumption on the U.S. dollar exchange rate.

The company, which processes a large part of its revenue in dollars, now forecasts revenue to come in a range of 6.1 to 6.3 billion euros in the current full-year, compared with a previously expected 6.4 to 6.6 billion euros.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Tristan Chabba Editing by Miranda Murray)

