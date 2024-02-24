MTU Aero Engines AG - Depositary Receipt () (MTUAY) Price Target Increased by 5.31% to 123.73

The average one-year price target for MTU Aero Engines AG - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:MTUAY) has been revised to 123.73 / share. This is an increase of 5.31% from the prior estimate of 117.50 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 73.36 to a high of 159.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.71% from the latest reported closing price of 117.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in MTU Aero Engines AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTUAY is 0.29%, a decrease of 12.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 12,113K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,558K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,471K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTUAY by 20.44% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 730K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 720K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTUAY by 9.38% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 631K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares, representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTUAY by 2.96% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth Fund Class 1 holds 542K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 489K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.