MTU Aero Engines AG - ADR (MTUAY) Declares $1.76 Dividend

MTU Aero Engines AG - ADR said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.76 per share. Previously, the company paid $1.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $89.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.96%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in MTU Aero Engines AG - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTUAY is 0.08%, an increase of 9.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 753.92% to 42K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MTU Aero Engines AG - ADR is 133.81. The forecasts range from a low of 109.30 to a high of $161.50. The average price target represents an increase of 49.06% from its latest reported closing price of 89.77.

The projected annual revenue for MTU Aero Engines AG - ADR is 5,489MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Azimuth Capital Investment Management holds 34K shares.

Boston Private Wealth holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 27.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTUAY by 99.82% over the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 2K shares.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TRFM - AAM Transformers ETF holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 35.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTUAY by 19.52% over the last quarter.

