MTU Aero Engines: Klaus Eberhardt To Continue As Chairman - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) said its Supervisory Board has decided unanimously that Klaus Eberhardt will continue as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The Board said maintaining continuity is a response to the special challenges presented by the coronavirus crisis. The Supervisory Board also decided unanimously to raise the previously valid age limit for Supervisory Board members in general to 75.

The company's Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on August 5, 2020. MTU noted that re-election of Eberhardt is not necessary, since his Supervisory Board mandate lasts until 2023.

